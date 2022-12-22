Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Lake County, Volusia County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Freeze Watch
from SAT 2:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 8:38 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Coastal Flood Watch
from THU 7:25 AM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Dense Fog Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County

Snow fell in Florida earlier this year: Will it happen during the cold Christmas weekend?

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:23AM
Winter Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Frost possible in Florida during freezing Christmas weekend

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has the forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Freezing temperatures are forecasted for this holiday weekend in Florida, bringing what could possibly be the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years! With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s in most areas, could we see a ‘White Christmas’ in the Sunshine State?

While most forecasters say it's unlikely that snow will fall during the big Central Florida freeze, you may remember that snow was caught on camera earlier this year when temperatures got very chilly. 

Back in January, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office posted a video showing light snow falling in Lake Lorraine in the Florida Panhandle around 3 a.m. 

"It's snowing!" a deputy says in the video. "See…snow."

Snow falls around Florida deputy during traffic stop

The Walton County Sheriff's Office captured video of snow flurries back in January 2022.

'It's snowing': Deputy captures video of snow falling in Florida

A deputy with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office captured an incredible sight back in January 2022: snow in Florida!

The deputy then panned to his uniform which was covered in flurries. 

HOLIDAY FORECAST:  Freezing cold Christmas in Florida: Will your area see 20s, 30s, or 40s?

"Flurries at my house in Defuniak as well. Same time frame, 3 a.m.," wrote one commenter. 

The Walton County Sheriff's Office also posted video of snow flurries falling through the air in Freeport after a deputy stopped a driver.

"During a traffic stop early this morning in Freeport, Florida, a @WCSOFL deputy noticed snow flurries falling around him. Needless to say, the driver got a warning. Enjoy, and wherever the driver is - you have Mother Nature to thank." 

But this wasn't the first time Florida has seen snow. In fact, parts of Florida have turned into a winter wonderland in the past! Take a look back at some incredible images of snowfall in Orlando, Tampa, and Miami. 