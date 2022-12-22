Snow fell in Florida earlier this year: Will it happen during the cold Christmas weekend?

Freezing temperatures are forecasted for this holiday weekend in Florida, bringing what could possibly be the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years! With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s in most areas, could we see a ‘White Christmas’ in the Sunshine State?

While most forecasters say it's unlikely that snow will fall during the big Central Florida freeze, you may remember that snow was caught on camera earlier this year when temperatures got very chilly.

Back in January, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office posted a video showing light snow falling in Lake Lorraine in the Florida Panhandle around 3 a.m.

"It's snowing!" a deputy says in the video. "See…snow."

The deputy then panned to his uniform which was covered in flurries.

"Flurries at my house in Defuniak as well. Same time frame, 3 a.m.," wrote one commenter.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office also posted video of snow flurries falling through the air in Freeport after a deputy stopped a driver.

"During a traffic stop early this morning in Freeport, Florida, a @WCSOFL deputy noticed snow flurries falling around him. Needless to say, the driver got a warning. Enjoy, and wherever the driver is - you have Mother Nature to thank."

But this wasn't the first time Florida has seen snow. In fact, parts of Florida have turned into a winter wonderland in the past! Take a look back at some incredible images of snowfall in Orlando, Tampa, and Miami.