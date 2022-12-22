Freezing cold Christmas in Florida: Will your area see 20s, 30s, or 40s?

Today's high: 70 degrees

Tonight's low: 61 degrees

Rain:

Could be a few showers or isolated storms around later today, some of which could become strong South of Orlando. Rain chances around 20%.

Main weather concerns:

Dense fog will be of issue early today, fog burns off by mid-morning. A few stronger storms will be possible later this afternoon and evening mainly South of Orlando. Gusty winds appear to be the main issue.

BEACHES:

The moderate rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 2-3' in NE swell.Temperatures beach side reach the upper 60s North of the Cape, lower 70s to the South with water temps near 68.

THEME PARKS:

Theme parks will see highs near 70 this afternoon. Lots of cloud cover today. Dry conditions are expected until late afternoon, that's when a few showers or an isolated storm could develop. Lightning is possible along with some gusty winds. Rain chances look low, around 20% or so.

OUTLOOK:

An Arctic cold front will send very cold air into Central Florida overnight Friday into Saturday/Christmas Eve morning. Freeze watches are in effect for the holiday weekend, upgrades to freeze warnings look likely. Wind chill advisories are also in play with feels like temps between 10-17 degrees. FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAYS-Saturday and Sunday to account for these frigid

changes.

Wake up temps Christmas Eve morning will be down in the 20s and 30s all across the viewing area, highs only rise into the 40s and low 50s on Saturday. Christmas Day brings similar temps with freeze warnings looking likely then as well. Wind-chills or "feels like" temps will range from the teens to 20s during the morning hours.

Consider your pipes, plants, pets, pools and people that might be impacted during this time. Skies will stay dry through the period.

