Small plane overturns near runway at Orlando Sanford International Airport

A small plane overturned in a grassy area along one of the runways at Sanford Orlando International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known and under investigation, a spokesperson for the airport told FOX 35. The pilot was "alert" and able to exit the plane. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation, officials said.

The airplane – a private single-engine plane – overturned shortly before 4 p.m. in the grass near runway 9L/27R, according to Steve Fussell, spokesperson for the airport.

Two runways were briefly closed as officials conducted their investigation. The airport returned to normal operations shortly before 7 p.m., Fussell said.

No other details were immediately released.