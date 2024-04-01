Skydiver dies at DeLand Municipal Airport after hard landing, police say

A skydiver has died after an apparent hard landing Monday afternoon in Florida.

The Deland Police Department said first responders were called to DeLand Municipal Airport around 2:26 p.m. after a skydiver suffered a hard landing.

Police said in a news release that the skydiver, a male, died at the scene. The person's name was not released until his next-of-kin were notified, police said.

No other details, including the circumstances that possibly led to the hard landing, were released.