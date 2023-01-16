Shots fired at multiple kids near Florida Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville: police

A teenager is hurt after being shot while near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Just after 4 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle began shooting at several children in the area at 1900 SE 4th Street, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

One teenager was shot in the leg during the incident. The teenager was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.