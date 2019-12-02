Shooting suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Daytona Beach, police report

A shooting suspect who fired at two officers while fleeing from them is dead, police reported on Monday.

They said the incident occurred at a home on Hollywood Street, where a man was shot in the neck. Upon arrival at the scene on Monday morning, this man already went to a hospital. He is in stable condition.

However, while at scene, officers said that they discovered the shooter, who attempted to flee the scene on foot. Officers chased the suspect, who was armed with a gun. The suspect fired multiple rounds at the officers. Two of the officers returned fire and the suspect was struck multiple times on Wildwood Street.

Police said the shooting suspect died from his injuries at the hospital.

Two officers were involved in the shooting and Chief Capri said that they are okay.

Police held a news conference on Monday morning.

Advertisement

This is an active investigation.

This story is developing, check back for updates.