Expand / Collapse search

Deadly shooting being investigated at George's Tavern in Sanford, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:41AM
Sanford
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sanford police are investigating a deadly shooting at a bar early Thursday morning.

Seminole County Fire Rescue reported that a call about a shooting came in around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at George's Tavern, located at 1011 South French Avenue. Sanford police later confirmed this was a fatal shooting.

Deadly shooting being investigated at George's Tavern in Sanford, officials say

Sanford police are investigating a deadly shooting at a bar early Thursday morning. Seminole County Fire Rescue reported that a call about a shooting came in around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at George's Tavern, located at 1011 South French Avenue.

Crime scene tape is up around the bar and several evidence markers were spotted on the ground behind the building.

Check back for updates. 