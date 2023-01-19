Deadly shooting being investigated at George's Tavern in Sanford, police say

Sanford police are investigating a deadly shooting at a bar early Thursday morning.

Seminole County Fire Rescue reported that a call about a shooting came in around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at George's Tavern, located at 1011 South French Avenue. Sanford police later confirmed this was a fatal shooting.

Crime scene tape is up around the bar and several evidence markers were spotted on the ground behind the building.

Check back for updates.