2 hurt after fight about crash leads to shooting in Orange County, deputies say
Stream FOX 35 News
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were hospitalized after a crash led to a shooting in Orange County on Tuesday night, deputies said.
Authorities responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the intersection of Allegheny Court and Ambassador Drive, where they discovered two men in their 20s who had been involved in an altercation following the crash.
The confrontation escalated to gunfire, resulting in injuries to both men.
They were transported to local hospitals. Their current conditions remain unknown.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 2 killed in Brevard County after vehicle is rear-ended, troopers say
- 5 kids found living in horrid conditions in Flagler County after 2-year-old found wandering in street: FCSO
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV