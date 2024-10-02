2 hurt after fight about crash leads to shooting in Orange County, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News

Two men were hospitalized after a crash led to a shooting in Orange County on Tuesday night, deputies said.

Authorities responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the intersection of Allegheny Court and Ambassador Drive, where they discovered two men in their 20s who had been involved in an altercation following the crash.

The confrontation escalated to gunfire, resulting in injuries to both men.

They were transported to local hospitals. Their current conditions remain unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

