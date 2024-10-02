2 killed in Brevard County after vehicle is rear-ended, troopers say
MALABAR, Fla. - Two people have died following a crash in Brevard County early Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on State Road 514 (Malabar Road) at Marie Street in Malabar.
Troopers said two vehicles were traveling eastbound on Malabar Road when one struck the other from behind.
The two occupants of the vehicle that was rear-ended died at the scene.
FHP is working to identify the victims and notify next-of-kin. The road is currently closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
