Sheriff: Suspect who pulled gun on girlfriend shoots at deputies, gets shot in leg

A suspect was shot Friday morning after Orange County deputies say he shot at them while on the run.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says it happened at N Econlockhatchee Trail between E Colonial and State Road 417 in Orlando.

Authorities were called to area for a call for a domestic violence incident around 7:30 a.m.

According to Sheriff John Mina, the 19-year-old man held his girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her to drive to the area for an unknown reason.

She was able to escape and call 911. When deputies arrived, they say the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at them. Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect in the leg. They were able to locate him in a backyard.

He was taken to the hospital.

The suspect had reportedly shot at his girlfriend during an earlier incident.

"We do have a prior history with him," said Sheriff Mina. "On January 11, he actually shot at his girlfriend, was arrested for that charge. And then he's now out on bond."

Authorities are not releasing the name of the people involved at this time.