FHP: Woman, child identified after being struck, killed by motorcyclist in Orange County

A woman and child who were died after a motorcyclist collided with the two pedestrians in Orange County Thursday evening have been identifed.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) identified 33-year-old Anelsy Aguero Alba and 6-year-old Sheyla Ruiz as the victims who were killed in the crash.

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Bryan Deaire Smith, suffered serious injuries. At last check, he was in critical condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to FHP.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on N. Semoran Blvd. north of East Colonial Drive. Witnesses told troopers that the motorcyclist was speeding and weaving between cars while traveling southbound on N. Semoran Blvd. when he struck the woman and child who were crossing the street. Troopers said the pedestrians were not in a crosswalk at the time. The motorcyclist then veered into oncoming, northbound traffic, crashing into a van.

Semoran was closed in both directions near Old Cheney Highway while the FHP investigated.

"The witnesses were the ones telling us that the motorcyclist was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, in and out of traffic, splitting the lanes," Montes explained. "This is exactly what can happen when one of them drives in this type of manner."

Charges are pending against the motorcyclist.

No one in the van was injured, according to troopers.