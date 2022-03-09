Sheriff: Osceola maintenance man raped 70-year-old tenant, said he was in love with her

An Osceola County apartment maintenance man has been arrested after deputies say he raped a 70-year-old tenant he claimed he was in love with.

Freddy Rodrigo Lafuente, 42, has been booked into the Osceola County Jail.

Deputies say he works for a Kissimmee apartment complex on Simpson Ridge Circle and went to the victims' unit to do some work. While making small talk, deputies say he told the victim he had been in love with her and then forced himself on top of her. He then reportedly took her to the bedroom where he raped and sexually battered her, the sheriff's office said.

Lafuente then left the apartment and reportedly told the victim he would return in 2 hours. The victim then locked herself in the bathroom. The sheriff's office says she passed out in the bathroom where her family found her. She later woke up in the hospital.

"This is a sick man," the sheriff said.

The victim reported the incident and Lafuente was arrested. He's charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious offenses on an elderly person.

The Florida Senate recently passed ‘Miya’s Law,' in honor of Orlando college student Miya Marcano who was murdered by a maintenance worker in her apartment complex. "Miya's Law" aims to improve apartment safety, in part, by requiring background checks for apartment building employees.

The bill now moves to the state House.

