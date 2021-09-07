Sheriff Judd: 11-year-old girl who survived shooting played dead, prayed

Investigators, including Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, were at the home in Lakeland where four people, including a baby, were murdered early Sunday morning.

Investigators are looking for every piece of evidence in the case.

An 11-year-old girl is the only person to survive the shooting.

Sheriff Judd said the girl told investigators she played dead and prayed.

Sheriff Judd said the suspect, Bryan Riley, shot the girl several times in the legs before a deputy ran into the home to save her.

"Despite us fearing there were booby traps, our Sgt. Graham rushed into the house when he heard there was someone in there, scooped her up and ran out with her, and she said, ‘the other three are dead,’" Sheriff Judd said.

Miguel Rivera lives next door to the home and said he believes the shooter knocked on his door just minutes before going after the victims.

"I looked through the blinds and saw nothing," he said. "I just sat down again to see if he would knock again to see who was knocking at that time. Ten minutes after is when I heard the gunshots."

The sheriff said the 11-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.

He expects investigators to be at the scene for a fourth day on Wednesday.