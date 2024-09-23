Shark bites surfer in New Smyrna Beach: 'I could just feel it go clamp'

New Smyrna Beach is living up to its name of Shark Bite Capital of the world after another reported shark bite.

"I could just feel it go clamp!" said Charley Hajek.

Charlie Hajek, better known as Gnarley Charley, can add shark bite to his list of surf stories.

"Half an inch away from my Achilles - which would have been bad," said Hajek.

Hajek was on a streak. 148 days of surfing. Then, he got off his board Sunday and stepped onto a shark. He says at first there was no blood.

"I get on the beach and take that first step. All those teeth marks opened up like flowers," said Hajek.

Hajek says he wrapped his surfboard leash around his ankle and foot to stop the bleeding. He ended up in the hospital with 6 stitches and a doctor's order to stay out of the water for at least 10 days.

"Oh, I would go today if I could. But, I don't want to risk infection," said Hajek.

Miles south, at Cocoa Beach, surfers dodged a shark on Sunday morning too.

"Started recording a giant shark. Probably about ten foot, just thrashing around in the water," said David Pritzker.

David Pritzker shot a video of sharks swimming near surfers on Sunday morning. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the shark was feet away from the people.

"I think a couple of guys out in the water surfing hurried in and got out of the water," said Pritzker.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, sharks typically move inshore and north in the spring and summer, and offshore and south in fall and winter. This pattern explains why shark activity is at its peak in Florida waters during April through October.

