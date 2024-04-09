2 homes burn in Casselberry, possibly sparked by power line, officials say

Two homes were heavily damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon in Seminole County, possibly due to a fallen power line, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

In a post on X, SCFD said both homes were located on Shady Hollow in Casselberry. One home suffered 50% damaged, while the second home was 25% damaged.

A photo shared on X showed one of the home's roofs actively on fire, as well as what appeared to be a large pile of items on the side of the home ablaze.

Two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, but did not want to be transported to the hospital.

The fire department said a downed power line was possibly the cause of the fire, but that would ultimately be determined by the State Fire Marshal.

"We can confirm Duke Energy crews are on scene. When a fire occurs, it is standard for us to deenergize the line for the safety of our customers and crews," Duke Energy said in a statement.

"e will wait for a full investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Our first priority is the safety of our customers and employees. We thank customers for their patience and the swift response of first responders."