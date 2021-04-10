Health experts worry Johnson & Johnson vaccine issues could cause vaccine hesitancy

More than 400,000 people in Florida have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but as some people across the country are having severe reactions to the vaccine, health experts are concerned others might be more hesitant to get it.

Health experts say it's not uncommon to experience fatigue, headaches or a low-grade fever after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but several people have had adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Mass vaccination sites in Colorado, North Carolina and Georgia have shut down because of people having severe reactions after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People have experience symptoms like dizziness, nausea and fainting.

Dr. Jason Littleton says while the symptoms are abnormal, they aren't far off from what we've already seen.

"Because any time someone has fatigue or headache, and depending on the setting of the injection, if it was a hot day or outside, that could explain why someone had those adverse side effects," said Dr. Jason Littleton, of Littleton Concierge Medicine. "Investigators are trying to figure out [whether] these reactions [are] due to the vaccine or is it due to someone’s medical history?"

Some people, like Lillian Driver, are still hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

"I just want to be sure, let them come up with some more studies and make me feel more comfortable about taking it," Driver said.

Dr. Littleton said the issues with Johnson & Johnson aren't going to help the people who aren't confident in getting the vaccine.

"I think those who were hesitant from the beginning, [it] gives them even more cause to pause on whether they should get the vaccine or not," Dr. Littleton said.

The FEMA vaccination site at Valencia College says it plans to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this upcoming week.