Orlando weather: Temperatures return to the 70s ahead of weak cold front

The Brief Central Florida will have warmer weather on Wednesday. A weaker cold front is expected to move in, bringing some showers with it. Looking ahead, the weather is expected to get warmer.



Frost advisory ends at 8 a.m., and with bright sun and highs of 73°F. It'll be gorgeous.

Cool, but warmer than it's been and the first night in four days we are unlikely to see any frost/freeze warnings. Low 51°.

A weak cold front brings morning showers between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a few hundredths of an inch or rain, up to a half an inch. High near 61°. Breezy winds.

Clear skies with a chilly start. Wind chills 27-30° with an actual low of 38°F. Gusts to 20 mph. High temp recovers to 62°.

A HUGE pattern change as warmer weather is on the horizon, with a giant ridge of high pressure setting up over the middle of the country, offering mid-70s just about every day, with highs edging toward 80° as we head toward Valentine's Day.

There isn't much in the way of rain ahead, except potentially around or just after the Daytona 500. Race organizers are watching the forecast carefully.

Otherwise, the worst of winter has passed and we may be home free from future hard freezes for the season.