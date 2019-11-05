Sentencing phase begins for man convicted of killing two Kissimmee police officers

The sentencing phase for convicted cop killer Everett Miller is expected to get underway Tuesday.

Miller was convicted in September of killing Kissimmee Police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Sam Howard back in 2017.

During a pre-sentencing motion’s hearing on Monday the judge in the case ruled to allow two witnesses to testify during the sentencing phase who the defense wanted to exclude. The two witnesses are Miller’s ex-wife and a man he allegedly had an altercation with when he was in the Marines.

A second motion involved witness impact statements. The defense took issue with several statements, including one from officer Baxter’s wife, arguing they were too graphic or emotional and would be prejudicial. The judge made some redactions to the letters and also decided on photos to be shown as those letters are read.

The sentencing phase is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m.