Senator Danny Burgess files bill to improve flood mitigation ahead of hurricane season

Florida State Senator Danny Burgess has introduced legislation aimed at improving flood mitigation efforts by requiring local governments to inspect stormwater management systems before each hurricane season.

What we know:

Senate Bill 810, filed by Burgess, a Republican from Zephyrhills, mandates annual inspections of canals and culverts under local government control to ensure they are functioning properly. The bill also requires local governments to report confirmation of completed inspections to the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

The proposed legislation comes in response to historic flooding that devastated parts of Florida following Hurricane Milton.

Many residents, particularly in Pasco County, were left stranded in rising waters, necessitating rescues and causing significant property damage.

What they're saying:

"Last year, in the wake of Hurricane Milton, our local communities experienced historic flooding that left many trapped in rising waters needing to be rescued from their homes and significantly damaging properties throughout our area," Burgess said in a statement. "Too many residents are still dealing with standing water and damaged homes."

Burgess emphasized that one of the key issues identified in the aftermath of the storm was the poor functionality of canals and culverts, which failed to divert water effectively.

"We must put the lessons we learned through our shared experience to good use and take action now to protect our communities," he added.

What we don't know:

The bill has not yet passed. If passed, the bill would require inspections to be completed and reported annually before the start of hurricane season, ensuring that flood mitigation infrastructure remains operational and effective in protecting Florida residents.