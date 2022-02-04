Sen. Bracy pushing for more funding to protect Jewish community

article

State Senator Randolph Bracy will be in Maitland pushing for more funding to protect the Jewish community. This comes nearly one week after Neo-Nazi protests in Waterford Lakes where a UCF student says he was attacked during the demonstrations.

Bracy says this comes down to safety for members of the Jewish community. He’s working with leaders at the Jewish Federation to fund emergency response equipment. He says it would be used in the event of a crisis situation.

During a news conference scheduled for Friday, we expect to learn more about how much money they’re looking to raise and what kind of emergency equipment they’re looking to buy. This comes after that hostage situation last month at a synagogue in Texas and the recent violence at a Neo-Nazi rally in Orange County.

Sheriff John Mina has said charges are expected after video surfaced of a Jewish UCF student being attacked near the rally off Waterford Lakes Parkway.

Senator Bracy tweeted out this week that he ‘forcefully condemns the hateful acts of this weekend’ and urged law enforcement to act swiftly.

