Seminole Towne Center still dark as business owners wonder about unpaid light bill

When Seminole Towne Center was supposed to open Friday morning, it didn't. It was without power for a second day.

Florida Power and Light (FPL) shut the power off on Thursday after they said the mall's owner was behind on bills. Small business owners like Richard Mason are in the worst waiting game because dollars are on the line.

"Nobody knows what's happening," said Mason, who owns Dear Universe in Seminole Towne Center.

His store was forced to close for a second day. Based on store listings on the mall's website, he's likely one of over 50 tenants that have been impacted.

Mason estimates he's lost at least $1,000. He said the business owners haven't heard anything from the mall's property owner. FOX 35 News contacted the Kohan Retail Group out of New York again Friday and hasn't heard back.

FPL would not confirm how much or if it'd been paid by late Friday, citing its customer privacy policy. However, a statement said, "While FPL doesn't take lightly the decision to turn off anyone's power, we must treat all customers fairly, given unpaid electric bills are ultimately paid for by all our customers in the form of higher rates."

This isn't the first time late payments and the mall's name have shared a headline. Last summer, Seminole County said the Towne Center owed close to a million dollars in unpaid property taxes.

Some business owners said they are nervous about possibly closing this weekend, and they're frustrated, wondering what happened to the money they paid to rent their shops.

"Every month, on time, I'm paying you the rent, and you give me the space," said Mason, "But yet, I can't get into my space for two days. You took our money, and I don't know what you did with it, but I paid you."

FOX 35 also contacted Sanford and Seminole County leaders on Friday. We're waiting for comments from the city, but county leaders said its economic development team plans to work with the city of Sanford to help impacted tenants.