Florida family files lawsuit against school district after mom killed by lightning

Nicole Tedesco was fatally struck by lightning in 2022 while waiting to pick up her children from Keith Elementary School in Winter Springs.

The Tedesco family has initiated legal action against the school district, alleging negligence in providing a secure location for student pick-up during severe weather.

According to experts from the National Weather Service (NWS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Florida, particularly Central Florida, experiences a high frequency of lightning strikes.

The lawsuit contends that the school board and county commissioners are accountable for ensuring a safe environment on school premises, emphasizing the foreseeable risk of lightning. The lawsuit asserts that parents are compelled to wait outdoors during student dismissal without adequate protection from the elements.

Lightning safety experts from NWS and NOAA recommend seeking shelter in cars or buildings to minimize risk. They also dispelled common myths, emphasizing that lightning can strike the same place multiple times and pose a threat even in non-rainy conditions, with bolts traveling up to ten miles.

In 2022, Florida reported four lightning-related fatalities out of 19 in the United States.

Despite attempts by FOX 35 News to obtain comments from the Seminole County School Board and the Tedesco family, no responses were received before the publication of this story.