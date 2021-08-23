Seminole State College offering vaccine incentives to students, faculty

To vaccinate or not to vaccinate. That’s the question that’s been on Daniel Mezyk’s mind.

"I am not yet so it kind of does give incentive," said Mezyk.

He’s now inching closer toward the shot thanks to Seminole State College’s new incentive program. The school is offering $250 to students and faculty if they show proof they’re fully vaccinated.

"I was thinking about it anyway so maybe yeah," said Mezyk.

"We’re taking a lot of precautions against obviously the transmission of COVID-19," said Seminole State College Vice President of Marketing Kate Henry.

Seminole State is still offering a lot of online and hybrid classes but in-person classes are going strong too.

"I would say that we’re almost back to 2019 in terms of our number of classes on campus," said Henry.

There are more than 11,000 students enrolled, with masks strongly recommended on campus.

"I’ve had my mask off since the mandate that it hasn’t been required but definitely today I’m going to have it on."

That’s why the school is pushing people to get the shot. Students and staff have until October 15 to upload their vaccine cards into the school’s online portal to qualify. If you’re vaccinated already, you’re also eligible.

Students we spoke with are happy about that.

"I’m personally vaccinated but like it’s cool how they’re pushing people forward and we can finally get out of this state of the pandemic," said Connor Vega.

Vaccination clinics are also being held at Seminole State Welcome Back Week events through this Thursday on the Sanford-Lake Mary and Altamonte Springs campuses.

