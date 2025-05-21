Belleview High student arrested for bringing gun to campus

The Brief A 17-year-old Belleview High School student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a firearm onto campus, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the gun wrapped in a T-shirt in nearby woods after the student reportedly showed it to others in the school parking lot.



What we know:

The investigation began after a student reported that the teen had shown off a gun to several classmates in the school parking lot on Monday after dismissal. Witnesses told authorities the student retrieved the firearm from under a car seat, unloaded it, and handed it to another student.

When the teen returned to school Tuesday, he consented to a search of his person and vehicle, but deputies did not initially locate the weapon. Later that day, another student informed authorities that the teen had claimed to have removed the gun and thrown it into nearby woods wrapped in a black T-shirt.

Deputies followed a worn path near the student’s car and located the T-shirt with the firearm inside. The teen was taken into custody and later admitted to bringing the gun to campus, though he refused to answer formal questions about it.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and later transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

