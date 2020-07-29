Seminole County to give residents up to $5,000; business up to $15,000 in CARES Act funding

Seminole County will give out $20 million to those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county said that they will soon let individuals and businesses apply for the CARES Act money. Individuals can get up to $5,000 and businesses up to $15,000.

"The whole hope is to give you a bridge in the gap form your employment or your loss of employment until you find additional work. This is a program to help those who don't qualify for a business grant," Jay Zembower of Seminole County explained.

The portal to apply for the grants opens on August 19th.

