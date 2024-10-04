Seminole County teacher sent inappropriate messages to a student, investigators say

A Seminole County teacher appeared in front of a judge on Friday, a day after his arrest, following an accusation of sending inappropriate messages to a student.

Richard Carlos Colon, 55, is facing two charges and was given an $80,000 bond.

The world history teacher and girl’s soccer coach is on administrative leave from Lake Mary High School. He has worked there since 2001; he was at technology magnet school Crooms Academy in Sanford before that.

FOX 35 News spoke with parents and students about the accusation, which left many with a sense of uneasiness.

Dawn Fantauzzi, whose daughter attends Lake Mary High School, said, "You don’t expect something like this to happen."

Her 14-year-old daughter was in Colon’s class. "My daughter actually said he was a good teacher," Fantauzzi said.

Colon’s arrest report states that he sent a 17-year-old student messages across multiple platforms.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the messages described sexual activities in which he wanted to engage with the student. Investigators said he sent at least one explicit photo.

"The messages culminated on September 28th, when [the student] traveled to Colon’s home in Lake County for sexual activity," the report reads.

Colon is not accused of having sex with the student, but he is charged with seducing and luring her, and for transmitting obscene material harmful to minors.

Multiple former students of Colon told FOX 35 News that they thought he was a good guy and a good teacher. One student said, "I have a lot of affection for my old high school. I think we all really do."

They said hearing the allegations was "heartbreaking and infuriating." Fantauzzi added, "It’s very disturbing."

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about Colon to contact them.

Colon’s arraignment is November 12.

