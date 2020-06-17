Seminole County schools cut back graduation ceremonies, cancel senior dances amid rise in COVID-19 cases

article

The Seminole County School District is cutting back on graduation ceremonies because of the rise in coronavirus cases, especially among younger people.

Schools were hoping to hold graduation ceremonies at high school football stadiums in July but the district is now moving them inside.

They are also canceling senior dances, which were being planned to make up for lost proms.

