Seminole County School Board to meet Tuesday to discuss school reopening plan

article

The Seminole County School Board will hold two meetings on Tuesday, including an 8:30 a.m. "Reopening Work Session" and a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m.

There are four back-to-school options under consideration by officials that include in-person learning, remote learning, or some hybrid of the two. The district notified parents of the options and the Tuesday meetings in an email.

The School Board will participate in the work session and meeting remotely. Details can be found on the Seminole County Public Schools website.

The proposed choices that will be discussed are: