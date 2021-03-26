Seminole County residents could be receiving more stimulus money

More stimulus money could be coming to those who live in Seminole County.

"I’m excited about that."

"Every penny counts."

Right now Seminole County commissioners are discussing what to do with $92.5 million coming to the county from the federal government. It’s part of the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act for COVID relief.

"At the end of the day I would also look at do we really need all of this money?" said Commissioner Jay Zembower, at this week’s commissioners meeting.

There’s a lot of wiggle room for what the county could use that money for, and at this weeks’ commission meeting, this idea came up: "I would be supportive of giving Seminole County citizens some of their money back directly to them."

The county is considering giving additional stimulus checks to its residents. "It’s the taxpayers’ money so what would it look like if we gave the money or a portion of that money either back to the federal government or gave it directly to our citizens and taxpayers here locally?" Commissioner Zembower told Fox 35.

"I think it’s a great idea. I think everybody’s been hit hard by this pandemic. I don’t know anyone who would say no to a little extra help so I would love to see that happen," said Stephanie Rae, who lives in Casselberry.

"It’s not a lot of money but it will cover at least one corner of your debt or payments," said Kamal Khoury, who lives in Altamonte Springs.

If all the money goes to Seminole County residents, it would come to about $195 a person. The county is also considering putting the money toward mortgage and rent relief, a community or senior center or nonprofits. But right now "all things are on the table depending on what our legal team tell us," said Commissioner Zembower.

County commissioners will discuss the relief money at a meeting on April 13th.