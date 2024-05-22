Expand / Collapse search

Seminole County 2024 high school graduation schedule

By Dani Medina
Published  May 22, 2024 2:23pm EDT
Seminole County
FOX 35 Orlando

Thousands of students across the Sunshine State are preparing to graduate from high school, entering a new stage in their lives. However, one student is exiting high school with a major accomplishment.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - It's commencement season in Seminole County! 

Most high school graduations will take place at the University of Central Florida's Addition Financial Arena. Please be sure to contact your child's school for event information, including parking and bag policies. 

Here's a look at the 2024 high school graduation schedule, according to Seminole County Public Schools:

Monday, May 20

  • 8:30 a.m.: Hagerty High School at UCF
  • 2 p.m.: Oviedo High School at UCF

Tuesday, May 21

  • 8:30 a.m.: Lake Brantley High School at UCF
  • 2 p.m.: Lake Howell High School at UCF

Wednesday, May 22

  • 2 p.m.: Crooms Academy of Information Technology at Dr. Phillips Center
  • 7:30 p.m.: Lake Mary High School at UCF

Thursday, May 23

  • 2 p.m.: Seminole County Virtual School at Lyman High School Auditorium
  • 7:30 p.m.: Seminole High School at UCF

Friday, May 24

  • 2 p.m.: Lyman High School at UCF
  • 7:30 p.m.: Winter Springs High School at UCF

Congrats, grads!