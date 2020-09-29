Election Day: Central Florida poll locations, sample ballots, what to bring

article

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of where you can vote, when you can vote, what you must bring with you, and a sample ballot to prepare with.

ORANGE COUNTY

Polling locations in Orange County are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest voting location to you HERE.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Polling locations in Osceola County are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.

FOX 35 is working to obtain sample ballots and will update this story when we do.

Find the nearest voting location to you HERE.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Polling locations in Seminole County are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest voting location to you HERE.

BREVARD COUNTY

Polling locations in Brevard County are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest voting location to you HERE.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Polling locations in Volusia County are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest voting location to you HERE.

MARION COUNTY

Polling locations in Marion County are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest voting location to you HERE.

ALACHUA COUNTY

Polling locations in Alachua County are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.

FOX 35 is working to obtain sample ballots and will update this story when we do.

Find the nearest voting location to you HERE.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Polling locations in Flagler County are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest voting location to you HERE.

POLK COUNTY

Polling locations in Polk County are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest voting location to you HERE.

STAY INFORMED: Complete coverage and the latest updates on the 2020 election

Public health experts suggest that if you choose to vote in person, follow these guidelines to help you and those around you stay safe:

Wear a mask and disinfect

Maintain a good physical distance of at least six feet

Fill out a sample ballot before coming

Head to the polls at off-peak hours

Try to reduce your risk of transmission leading up to the 2020 election

