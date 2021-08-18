Seminole County opens 3 new COVID-19 testing sites as cases surge

Seminole County is adding new places where you can get tested for coronavirus because of the recent surge in cases.

The new sites are:

Red Bug Lake Park: 3600 Red Bug Lake Road, Casselberry

Museum of Seminole County History: 300 Eslinger Way, Sanford

Sanford Sunrail Station: 2720 W State Road 46, Sanford

All three sites will offer free tests between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. seven days a week.

