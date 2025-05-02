Orlando weather: Much-needed rain returns this weekend across Central Florida

The Brief Expect a warm and breezy Friday with temperatures soaring into the 80s. Increasing moisture and a sea breeze will bring scattered showers and storms to Central Florida this weekend, with higher rain chances Sunday and continuing into next week – offering welcome relief from ongoing drought.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

A warm and breezy Friday is underway for Central Florida. Temperatures will be hot, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s for inland areas, and closer to the low 80s for the beaches. Skies won't be entirely clear with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Partly cloudy skies continue tonight. Temperatures will be mild with lows falling into mid 60s for Saturday morning lows.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking ahead:

Some welcome relief arrives this weekend in the form of increasing shower and storm chances. We'll expect higher moisture levels take shape into the weekend which will help in the rainfall department but will also make for a more humid and muggier feel outdoors.

Sea breeze driven showers and storms will contribute to our isolated to scattered showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday.

That being said, we'll see better chances of rain for Sunday, but it won't be a total washout. So don't cancel your weekend plans, just stay close to the forecast and keep an eye on the radar.

By Monday, a cold front will be slowly working into the region. This front colliding with the sea breeze will bring even better chances of rain for Monday. This same front will weaken and stall out over the region into middle parts of next week. This means we could see daily rounds of showers and storms just about every afternoon.

Much of Central Florida is still under severe to extreme drought, so the rain will be a welcome change and sight for sore eyes.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

