Seminole County opening new fire station in Altamonte Springs

After over 40 years at the City of Altamonte Springs municipal complex, Seminole County Fire Department's Fire Station 11 is relocating to its own facility.

The new station, spanning 10,300 square feet, is located at 2721 S. Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Altamonte Springs. Designed at a cost of $5.78 million, the facility mirrors the layout of Fire Station 29 on Aloma Avenue, incorporating additional enhancements based on firefighters' input.

The City of Altamonte Springs contributed both the land and $2 million towards the construction, providing a modern and spacious environment for crews to address the needs of the expanding community while maintaining safety standards.

The station will be operational on Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m.