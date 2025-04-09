Seminole County invests in security improvements at fire stations

The Brief Seminole County approved $184,000 for security upgrades at Fire Stations 12 and 14 after a string of vehicle break-ins occurred while firefighters were out on emergency calls. The funding will cover new fences, lighting, and cameras to help deter future crimes and protect first responders.



Seminole County’s Board of Commissioners has just approved $184,000 in funding for safety improvements at Fire Station 12 and Fire Station 14, after a dozen vehicles were broken into.

Safety improvements coming soon!

What we know:

The money just approved will go toward fences at Fire Stations 12 and 14, and toward lighting and cameras at other stations if there’s money leftover. Officials say the fire stations may have been targeted while they were empty due to firefighters responding to calls in the community.

What we don't know:

We still don’t know who’s responsible for the break-ins, or whether specific fire stations were targeted for any particular reason.

"We want to ensure our first responders are not victimized while acting in service to the community"

What they're saying:

"I don't think anyone ever thought that type of thing would happen until it did," said firefighter Lt. Jonathan Divita. "Then now that thought’s on your mind that, ‘Hey, we got to get back real quick to see if our car is still there or if our possessions are still there.’"

"People were pretty frustrated and they were looking for some action to be done to kind of deter the criminals," Lt. Divita added.

Commissioner Chair Jay Zembower told FOX 35 the break-ins seem to be crimes of opportunity.

"As our firefighters get alerted to come help the community, then everybody leaves the station, but then all the things are left behind at the station unattended and unmonitored," said Zembower. "Unfortunately we've got to take these steps to protect that."

"Since the break-ins, we have worked closely with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to reinforce safety measures," said Seminole County Fire Chief Matt Kinley. "We want to ensure our first responders are not victimized while acting in service to the community."

"You would hope that it was an isolated incident," said District 3 Commissioner Lee Constantine. "Certainly now with the security measures. If they try it again, they're going to get caught."

FOX 35 News spoke previously with John Westmoreland, the Division Chief of Logistics for Orange County Fire Rescue, which had 3 stations suffer break-ins.

"It’s unconscionable, it’s criminal," Westmoreland said shortly after the burglaries. "And it’s preying on folks that are literally taking an oath and willing to give their life to help serve the community."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: