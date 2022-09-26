Seminole County firefighter Connor Fernandez dies following motorcycle crash

article

The Seminole County Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Firefighter Connor Fernandez has died the fire department shared online, following an off-duty motorcycle crash he was involved in on Sept. 16 in Altamonte Springs.

"Firefighter Fernandez will be missed by our entire Department – especially in Battalion 1 C Shift where he served in the Altamonte and Apopka areas," the department stated. "Deepest condolences, prayers and continued support go out to Conner's mom Rebecca Thyssen and her family, and Tony Fernandez and his family from all of us at the Seminole County Fire Department."

Fernandez had suffered multiple injuries to his body and brain that put him on a ventilator fighting for his life.

The 25-year-old underwent several surgeries after the crash, including amputation of his right leg.

He began serving the Seminole County community in 2020.