Seminole County firefighter loses leg, fighting for life after motorcycle crash

A Seminole County firefighter is fighting for his life after he was injured in a motorcycle crash. Now, his fellow firefighters are doing what they can to support him.

Connor Fernandez was involved in a tragic motorcycle crash last Friday. He suffered multiple injuries to his body and brain that put him on a ventilator fighting for his life.

The 25-year-old has had several surgeries. One of which was for the amputation of his right leg.

"When we found out the severity of it, it was the first thing that a couple of us thought of doing," Seminole County firefighter Justin Esteres said. "Let’s get it together as quickly as possible. Just due to the amount of blood that he was receiving from the hospital."

Fellow firefighters organized a blood drive with One Blood in Fernandez’s name. Fernandez has been a firefighter since 2020 serving the Altamonte Springs and Apopka area.

"His mom is very overwhelmed with the support from the department, Central Florida and even outside the state have been showing," Esteres said. "Everybody has been pitching in, in their own way."

Fernandez is showing signs of improvement, but still has a long road to recovery.

A GoFundMe page has nearly reached its goal of $50,000 in just a few days.

His friends said he is a fighter and they have hope for his future. "I have no doubt in my mind that it’s possible he’s going to find a way to come back and as soon as he’s ready," Esteres said. "We’ll hopefully see him back out."