Seminole County fire stations receiving 20 pet oxygen masks

In honor of "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month" in October, nearly two dozen lifesaving pet oxygen masks are being donated to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Invisible Fence of Central Florida is donating 20 pet oxygen masks to help reduce the number of pet deaths from fires.

The donation is possible on behalf of Invisible Fence Brand's Project Breathe Program.

According to a news release from Seminole County, it's estimated that more than 40,000 pets died in fires each year, most dying of complications from smoke inhalation.

Officials say all 20 fire stations in Seminole County will receive a pet oxygen mask.

The county has been using pet oxygen masks since 2004.

A donation ceremony will happen on Monday.