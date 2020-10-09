Seminole County election workers trained in case of violence, disruptions at polls

As voters get ready to cast their ballots, elections workers are getting extra training to make sure they're prepared to handle heated situations.

Election workers in Seminole County are getting new training to prepare them for any violence or disruptions at polling centers. Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson has a background in law enforcement and the military. He partnered with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office to do security training with poll workers.

Deputies taught them how to deal with disruptive people and what to do if someone shows up with a gun before law enforcement arrives. They also learned how to look out for suspicious people and packages.

"This is a prevention tool just to keep our election workers and our voters safe," Anderson said. "In the world of elections, we are starting to see that this is becoming an extremely appropriate response in our profession now."

Over in Volusia County, poll workers haven't had new training, but the supervisor of elections did meet with law enforcement across the county to make sure they knew of all the polling locations so they can respond quickly.



"This could be a contentious time, the political atmosphere is tense at times and we wanted to assure the public that we’re doing everything in our power to make it a secure place to come in and vote," said Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis.

Orange County is expecting campaigners will be outside of polling centers with their political signs. The supervisor of election warning campaigners that it's required by law to stay at least 150 ft. away from voting centers.

"We hear a lot of complaints from voters about the aggressiveness of the campaigners outside because they just want to go in and vote and cast their ballot," said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles.

Anderson urging everyone to cast their votes either in person or via mail.

"Folks are very passionate about their positions and I urge each and every voter as they come out to vote, Anderson said. "I want them to know that they will have the opportunity to make the oval target on their ballot and they'll be able to do it in a safe and effective manner."