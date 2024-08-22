Seminole County deputy's patrol car flips over after being struck by car in Apopka: FHP

A Seminole County deputy is recovering after a crash in Apopka early Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 6 a.m., a Toyota Corolla was driving eastbound on State Road 436 near Bear Lake Road. The deputy, in a marked patrol car, was stopped facing north in the outside left turn lane on Bear Lake Road at the intersection of State Road 436.

A witness told troopers that the 33-year-old Apopka driver of the Toyota failed to stop for a red light, proceeded through the intersection, and collided with the patrol car as the deputy was attempting a left turn.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was temporarily shut down but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. It is currently unclear whether any charges or citations will be issued.