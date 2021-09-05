Seminole County deputies search for missing Winter Park man

article

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing elderly man from Winter Park.

Deputies said Joseph Prevose, 89, who has recently begun to show signs of forgetfulness, was last seen at his home on Saturday night.

Investigators say he was last seen driving a 2018 white Ford EcoSport with Florida tag LCKG04 and could be somewhere near the Ocala National Forest.

If you see Prevose, you're asked to call 911 or the Seminole County Sheriff's Office immediately.