Seminole County closes boat ramps amid concerns over coronavirus

article

In a time when public health officials say everyone should be staying clean and keeping their distance, Seminole County officials got some disturbing news.

“We were notified there was a bass pro tournament that was gonna take place, as well as multiple parties. We actually received some photos of individuals along the St. Johns River showing us what was going on, on the river,” said Alan Harris, Seminole County Emergency Manager.

Harris means photos like showing crowds of people gathered by the boats – definitely not practicing good social distancing.

“Our parks employees didn't want to go out on a Saturday evening and close boat ramps, but we did it for the safety of the public,” Harris said, “get out of the home for a little while but do it in a responsible manner.”

Harris said he understands people wanting to get outside, but he says they have to do it in a safe way. “We intend to look at the boat ramps and hopefully open them up by midweek. If we start to see problems again we'll have to close them. We hope that's not going to be the case.”