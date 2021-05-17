Seminole County adds 3 school campuses to administer vaccines to kids ages 12-15

article

Seminole County Emergency Management officials say they plan to keep a vaccination site at the Oviedo Mall open as long as it takes to get all 28,000 children ages 12-15 in the area vaccinated.

This week, three Seminole County Public Schools campuses have been added to the mix for kids who are eligible to receive a free Pfizer vaccine. Children must have parental consent to get the vaccine.

At present, 191,014, or 45.3%, of Seminole County’s eligible population have been vaccinated, according to county health officials.

RELATED: Vaccinations begin for kids 12 to 15 in Orange County

Below are locations and times for

TUESDAY:

Oviedo Mall, Oviedo, 11:0 0a.m.-7:00 p.m.

North Branch Library, Sanford, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Seminole High School, Sanford, 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY:

Oviedo Mall, Oviedo, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m

North Branch Library, Sanford, 11:00 a.m.-7:0 0p.m.

THURSDAY:

Oviedo Mall, Oviedo, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

North Branch Library, Sanford, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Lake Brantley High School, Altamonte Springs, 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

FRIDAY:

Oviedo Mall, Oviedo, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

North Branch Library, Sanford, 11:00 a.m.-7:00p .m.

Eastmonte Park, Altamonte Springs, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.* (only single-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be dispensed at this site to individuals ages 18+)

SATURDAY:

Advertisement