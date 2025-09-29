Semi-truck overturns on Florida Turnpike, blocking southbound exit ramp in Orange County: FHP

The Brief The southbound Florida Turnpike exit ramp to State Road 528 in Orange County is currently blocked. The blockage is due to a semi-truck that overturned. No injuries were reported during the incident.



The southbound Florida Turnpike exit ramp to State Road 528 in Orange County is currently blocked after a semi-truck overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

What we know:

Troopers with the FHP say the incident took place on Monday afternoon on Florida's Turnpike southbound at the exit ramp to State Road 528 in Orange County.

A semi-truck overturned on the highway, blocking all the lanes.

Troopers say no injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities are asking drivers to use caution in the area and to prepare for traffic delays.

(Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

What we don't know:

Troopers have not yet shared any details on the events leading up to the crash. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

What's next:

FOX 35 News has reached out to the FHP for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.