See which 3 Walt Disney World attractions are now permanently closed

When you and your family and friends eventually go back to Walt Disney World, you won't be able to experience three attractions previously offered.

Disney announced the permanent closures of the Magic Kingdom's "Stitch's Great Escape," "Primeval Whirl" at Animal Kingdom, as well as the park's "Rivers of Light: We Are One" nighttime show.

"Stitch's Great Escape" was closed for a long time prior to this announcement.

It was used as a meet-and-greet space for the beloved blue alien and during Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party as a candy distribution area.

"Primeval Whirl" at Animal Kingdom was operating seasonally during high-crowd days at the park.

Disney did not announce why the three attractions are closing permanently to guests or what could eventually replace them.

All four Walt Disney World theme parks are now open since closing in March due to the pandemic.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened on July 11, while Epcot and Hollywood Studios opened back up on July 15.

