See moment driver allegedly whooshes past deputy going 133 mph on SR-417: 'Of course I'll be in court'

A driver was clocked going nearly double the posted speed limit of 70 mph on State Road 417 in Orlando back in March – and FOX 35 has recently obtained video which shows the moment the driver allegedly whooshed past the deputy before being pulled over.

It all happened on March 21 on southbound SR-417 ahead of the East Colonial Drive exit. A deputy was standing on the shoulder with a radar gun when a Dodge Charger allegedly sped past him.

That radar gun clocked the driver going 133 mph. The speed limit on SR-417 is 70 mph.

A driver was clocked going 133 mph on SR-417, which is nearly double the posted speed limit, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

"One hundred and thirty-three miles an hour… in a 70," the deputy told the driver during the traffic stop.

After a brief exchange, the deputy told the driver there was "absolutely no excuse" he could have for driving that fast.

The driver was given a ticket. In Orange County, drivers are required to appear in court for speeding 30 mph or more over the speed limit, which is considered a non-criminal offense.

"You gonna show up in court?" the driver asked the deputy, as heard on the bodyworn camera footage.

"It's my job. Of course I'll be in court. Sorry boss, slow it down," the deputy replied.

The day after the traffic stop, the Orange County Sheriff's Office posted a reminder for drivers to slow down.

"Speeding and aggressive driving is dangerous and deadly!" the agency wrote on X. "This reckless behavior puts lives at risk and is unacceptable."

No other details were released about this incident.