Driver clocked going 133 mph on SR-417 in Orange County, deputies say

Orange County deputies clocked a driver headed down SR-417 at 133 mph on Thursday, triggering a warning to drivers to slow down.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the reading on the speed gun, which shows the driver was going 133 mph. The posted speed limit on 417 is 70 mph, meaning the driver was driving nearly double the limit.

Orange County deputies clocked a driver on SR-417 going 133 mph. (Photo: Orange County Sheriffs Office)

"This reckless behavior puts lives at risk and is unacceptable," deputies said.

It remains unclear at this time if the driver was stopped by deputies.