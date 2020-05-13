Security video shows man pulling gun on Publix customer, Orlando police say

Authorities say a startling video shows a man pulling out a gun against another customer at an Orlando Publix grocery store.

The suspect is on the run.

Police have not been able to identify him yet, which is why they are releasing the video hoping that someone can recognize him. One of the challenges that they're facing is that he was wearing a surgical mask in the store.

Police said that the man went into the Publix on South Kirkman Road the day before Mother's Day, appearing to shop for balloons, flowers and steaks. Witnesses say an argument broke out between customers at the deli counter.

The video shows the suspect clearly pointing a gun at another man in a gray shirt as other customers and workers ran away.

At the end of the video, you see the man lower his gun and walk away. Police say no shots were ever fired and no one was injured.

The suspect is a Hispanic or white man around 5'7" and 160 pounds.

Police are asking for your help identifying this man. If you know who he is, or where he is, you contact the police department, or Crimeline with an anonymous tip at 1-800-432-TIPS.