Secret Santa pays off $65,000 in layaway gifts at Walmart

Tis the season for giving.

An anonymous donor made Christmas a little easier for some Walmart shoppers in Anniston, Alabama after paying off layaway balances at a Walmart store totaling $65,000.

Hannah Haynes said she went into the store on Monday to get her kids Christmas gifts off of layaway -- and was shocked when the cashier gave her the news: her balance had been paid in full.

"They started bringing my items out and the lady said 'ma’am, you don’t owe anything. There was someone who came up here and paid off EVERYONES layaway totaling $65,000," she wrote on Facebook.

Not knowing who the generous person was, Haynes said the cashier was told to give each person whose balance was paid off a note.

On a slip of paper, the message read, "God loves you. Jesus paid the price."

"I was (and still am) SPEECHLESS!" said Haynes. "God is so good! I could never thank him enough!!"

Stories of Secret Santa's paying off layaway accounts have been popping up throughout the holiday season. Just recently, a police department in Florida paid off 26 Walmart layaway accounts totaling $4,300. - Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack also delivered some Christmas cheer to Walmart shoppers in Fort Pierce by paying off 300 holiday layaway accounts.



