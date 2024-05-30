Second Orange County deputy accused of falsifying time sheets, sheriff's office says

A second Orange County deputy was arrested for stealing over $10,000 after he falsified time sheets, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Sergeant Jeffrey Bogen faces felony grand theft charges of more than $10,000 for the alleged crimes.

Bogen, who was hired in 2001, has been relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay while the investigation is underway.

"Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are held to the highest ethical standards, and we will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks," said Sheriff John Mina.

Orlando man accused of smashing Hennessy bottle in man's face during argument



Earlier this month, another Orange County deputy was accused of the same offense.

Corp. Oxilise Jeannot was charged with felony grand theft ($5,000 or more) and scheme to defraud amid a criminal investigation for falsifying time sheets, according to the sheriff's office.

Jeannot was also relieved of all duties without pay.

After the criminal proceedings are done, the sheriff's office will conduct an internal investigation.

No other details have been released.